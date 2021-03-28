Lindsey Graham buried in mockery for boast about owning an AR-15 to battle 'gangs'

Sen. Lindsey Graham's admission on Fox News that he owns an AR-15 to fight off hoards of "gangs" coming to his house after a natural disaster was greeted with rolled eyes and massive mockery on Sunday morning -- with one critic dismissing his boast by writing, "Only gang he will see are selling cookies."
Speaking with Chris Wallace, the South Carolina Republican stated, I own an AR-15. If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last ones that the gangs will come to because I can defend myself."
And with that, the ridicule of Graham began -- as you can see below:
I, for one, did not have “Lindsey Graham picking off gang bangers in a Road-Warrior-post-apocalyptic-South-Carolina… https://t.co/xWkQFeVTmM— Jon Cryer (@Jon Cryer)1616943600.0
@AnaliseMartine5 @MrJonCryer If I owned a gun it would be to defend myself against Lindsey Graham.— Lionel Boyd Johnson (@Lionel Boyd Johnson)1616947080.0
Rich little doughy politician thinks he’s Rambo now. Settle down @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/EKJWGyEZei— Cat Pope (@Cat Pope)1616942145.0
Lindsey Graham has an AR-15 because of gangs. You know, all those gangs in his neighborhood who are after him since… https://t.co/Y9l5vefOKC— Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊)1616944880.0
I'm picturing a shirtless Lindsey Graham in a Rambo headband firing off an AR-15, and it's even more pathetic and h… https://t.co/RwpOQ50c1M— Steve M. (@Steve M.)1616941917.0
@davidmweissman Folks like Graham all over, living in ruby red states, in gated or close neighborhoods, terrified o… https://t.co/F6xmcEnelt— Tracy Myers (@Tracy Myers)1616947940.0
@davidmweissman I'm Lindsey Graham, and I'm counting on the "gang" that comes to loot my house to be very forgetful… https://t.co/Mzl8X70tPa— rf231117 (@rf231117)1616946538.0
@MrJonCryer Great Humongous vs. Lindsey Graham? I'll take the Great Humongous every time. https://t.co/fKypaEJC7t— KOOLKID (@KOOLKID)1616947468.0
.@LindseyGrahamSC, the last thing my daugher saw was an AR 15 as she ran down the hallway at her school in Parkland… https://t.co/QqKRw80yMP— Fred Guttenberg (@Fred Guttenberg)1616945381.0
Gangs in South Carolina, please spare me the BS Lindsey Graham. https://t.co/77ZwmfCiVx— David Weissman (@David Weissman)1616945191.0
If Lindsey Graham ever encounters a gang he’s fucked whether he owns an AR-15 or not.— Kate 🤍 (@Kate 🤍)1616943588.0
Lindsey Graham says he owns an AR-15 to protect himself from "gangs".... What the fuck is he talking about?? 😂— Jake Lobin (@Jake Lobin)1616942904.0
@MrJonCryer Same guy who got scared when a couple people at the airport heckled him is going to stand his ground ag… https://t.co/rMbwoY0bjK— Midwestny (@Midwestny)1616946454.0
Lindsey Graham says he needs an AR-15 for protection from “gangs” looting his house after a natural disaster. 1.… https://t.co/xFoM5rM9ms— Trent Capelli 🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@Trent Capelli 🇨🇦🇮🇹)1616942656.0
🤣🤣🤣🤣 @LindseyGrahamSC thinks he is Rambo on Fox Fake News 🤣🤣🤣🤣 when truth is if during a natural disaster if the co… https://t.co/3UnUICnke6— Ron Billing (@Ron Billing)1616944273.0
@APoppaBear Those girl scouts are pretty scary 🤪 https://t.co/Berl2gOOTE— Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊)1616945544.0