'Are you serious?' Lindsey Graham buried for trying to dismiss Trump's role in the Capitol riot
Lindsey Graham speaks to CBN (Screen grab)

Minutes after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) used his Twitter account to snarl at President Joe Biden by writing "What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden," the South Carolina Republican seemed to trying to bury the comment -- which was brutally mocked by a multitude of journalists -- with an 11-post tweetstorm that only made matters worse for the supporter of Donald Trump.

Seeking to put distance between Trump and the insurrectionists he inspired to attack the Capitol, Graham instead wanted to focus on the fact that there was not enough security on Jan. 6, 2021, for the unprecedented riot -- and then tried to point the finger elsewhere.

How he did it though, set off enough firestorm after he wrote, "Regardless of the reason for the assault on the Capitol, to lose control in such a fashion twenty years after 9/11 is stunning."

That dismissive "regardless" stunned many commenters who called him out, with one bluntly stating "Are you serious?"

You can see some comments below:









