Lindsey Graham busted by CNN analyst after he attacks Biden's Jan. 6 speech

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lashed out at Joe Biden on Thursday after the president delivered a speech to the nation on the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection inspired by former president Donald Trump.



Following Biden's speech where he stated, "Here is the God's truth about Jan. 6, 2021. Close your eyes, go back to that day, what do you see? Confederate flag that symbolizes the cause to destroy America, to rip us apart. Even during the Civil War that never, ever happened, but it happened here, in 2021, before adding, "We didn't see a former president, who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in a private dining room off the oval office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk. The nation's Capitol under siege," the South Carolina Republican jumped on Twitter to complain about the speech.

"What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden," he wrote before adding, "I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried?"

CNN's Kasie Hunt a was quick to respond with a retweet where she added, "From the senator who, a year ago today, watched what happened at the Capitol and declared: 'Enough is enough.'"

NBC's Garrett Haake piled on by tweeting the clip that Hunt references where Graham declared, "Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough."

