Lindsey Graham busted by CNN analyst after he attacks Biden's Jan. 6 speech

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lashed out at Joe Biden on Thursday after the president delivered a speech to the nation on the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection inspired by former president Donald Trump.
Following Biden's speech where he stated, "Here is the God's truth about Jan. 6, 2021. Close your eyes, go back to that day, what do you see? Confederate flag that symbolizes the cause to destroy America, to rip us apart. Even during the Civil War that never, ever happened, but it happened here, in 2021, before adding, "We didn't see a former president, who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in a private dining room off the oval office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk. The nation's Capitol under siege," the South Carolina Republican jumped on Twitter to complain about the speech.
"What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden," he wrote before adding, "I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried?"
WATCH: CNN panel stunned by forcefulness of Biden’s Jan. 6 speech: ‘He just called the former president twisted!’
CNN's Kasie Hunt a was quick to respond with a retweet where she added, "From the senator who, a year ago today, watched what happened at the Capitol and declared: 'Enough is enough.'"
NBC's Garrett Haake piled on by tweeting the clip that Hunt references where Graham declared, "Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough."
You can see their tweets and few from other critics of Graham below:
From the senator who, a year ago today, watched what happened at the Capitol and declared: \u201cEnough is enough.\u201dhttps://twitter.com/lindseygrahamsc/status/1479098783879340033\u00a0\u2026— Kasie Hunt (@Kasie Hunt) 1641481721
Graham last Jan 6: \u201cTrump and I, we\u2019ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he\u2019s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you\u2019ll see. All I can say is a count me out. Enough is enough.\u201d\n\nGraham today:https://twitter.com/lindseygrahamsc/status/1479098783879340033\u00a0\u2026— Garrett Haake (@Garrett Haake) 1641480131
\u201cGeorgia secretary of state says Lindsey Graham implied he should try to throw away ballots\u201d\nNovember 17, 2020\n\nhttps://www.cnn.com/2020/11/16/politics/georgia-secretary-of-state-lindsey-graham-ballots-cnntv/index.html\u00a0\u2026https://twitter.com/lindseygrahamsc/status/1479098783879340033\u00a0\u2026— Jake Tapper (@Jake Tapper) 1641481248
I remember your speech from late Jan. 6/early Jan 7 well. \u201cEnough\u2019s enough. We\u2019ve got to end it..when it\u2019s over, it is over. It is over\u2026Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the President and the Vice President of the United States on January the 20th\u201d— Laura Rozen (@Laura Rozen) 1641480099
Here was your speech on the Senate floor on January 6th after the Capitol siege, in which you had a starkly different view, Senator\u2026 https://youtu.be/eB59LFoNto8\u00a0https://twitter.com/lindseygrahamsc/status/1479098783879340033\u00a0\u2026— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid \ud83d\ude37 (@Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid \ud83d\ude37) 1641481806
It took Lindsey Graham just a couple weeks to go from "humiliated and embarrassed" after the attack on the Capitol to flying down to Mar-a-Lago to golf and bear hug Donald Trump. #MrCountMeOuthttps://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1479098783879340033?s=20\u00a0\u2026— Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair) 1641482420
.@LindseyGrahamSC slams Biden for "politicizing" 1/6. Politicizing? Jan. 6 was all about politics. It was a defeated president trying to retain power with violence\u2014and it has become the story of an entire party supporting a deceitful autocrat. What could be more political?https://twitter.com/GarrettHaake/status/1479100993719570442\u00a0\u2026— David Corn (@David Corn) 1641480770
So your party's attempt to overthrow democracy was a non-partisan event? Once you were a Senator, grudgingly respected by your opponents. Now you are a Trump Whore. Flee the country.— Keith Olbermann (@Keith Olbermann) 1641480916
Yes, the Taliban loves broadcasting speeches by American presidents, that's a terrific point.— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1641480515
I miss John McCain, but I'm glad he doesn't have to see what you've become.— Christian Vanderbrouk (@Christian Vanderbrouk) 1641480221