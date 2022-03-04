Lindsey Graham's call for assassination puts Twitter in awkward position after banning Trump

Two days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump's account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The company's purported ban on threats of violence was called into question on Thursday after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) encouraged Russians to assassinate Vladimir Putin.

"Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service," Graham, a former military prosecutor, tweeted.

Other Twitter users noted the social media company's terms of service say, "You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence."

