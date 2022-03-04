'Dangerous and stupid': GOP senator roasted on Fox News for 'insane' comments on Russia-Ukraine war

On Fox News on Thursday evening, one Republican congressman roasted a GOP Senator for his tweets about Ukraine.

During an interview on the Ingraham Angle where Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) defended voting against a resolution honoring Ukraine, the host asked Massie about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) calling for the assassination of Vladimir Putin.

"Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service," Graham tweeted.

Massie said the statement was "insane."

"Did he suggest that it should be secret plot and tweet that as well?" Massie asked.





Earlier in the show, Ingraham told Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) "it seems really dangerous and stupid to say that. And we like Lindsey Graham, but that’s just a stupid comment."