Lindsey Graham calls out 'outlier' Madison Cawthorn and says his attacks on Ukraine don't represent GOP

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday dismissed the views of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) as an "outlier" that didn't reflect the vast majority of the GOP.
In a video posted of a speech Cawthorn gave earlier this year, the first-year North Carolina lawmaker called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug" and said that Ukraine was a "corrupt" country that he implied was not worth defending.
When asked about Cawthorn's comments, Graham emphasized just how much in the minority Cawthorn was.
"I think the average Republican and Democrat in this country would give high marks to Zelenskyy," he said. "What Putin has done is something that we can't do among ourselves. Like, 90 percent of the country is with the Ukrainians, as opposed to Putin. So when you see a member of Congress say things like this, the one thing I want you to know is they are outliers in the largest possible sense on our side."
Graham continued by saying that "America believes that the Ukrainians and Zelenskyy are the good guys, and Putin's the bad guys."
Watch the video below.
Lindsey Graham says Madison Cawthorn is an outlier \u201cin the largest sense possible on our side\u201d and says \u201cthere are some on the left that are outliers\u201dpic.twitter.com/JYXbZ7GArd— Acyn (@Acyn) 1646945144