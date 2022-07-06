Lindsey Graham gets blasted by a legal expert for fighting subpoena in Georgia Trump investigation
Gage Skidmore.

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former Solicitor General Neal Katyal tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his efforts to block a subpoena from Georgia state prosecutor Fani Willis

The subpoena is part of a probe into former President Donald Trump's effort to force the secretary of state to "find" extra votes for him — something legal experts believe could present the greatest criminal liability to Trump of any of the investigations into him.

"What Fani Willis is to the rule of law in Georgia, certainly everyone watching this show is hoping Merrick Garland is to the rule of law in America," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "Do you see how she sort of makes him look like he's not applying the rule of law to everyone and anyone?"

"I wouldn't go that far, Nicolle," said Katyal. "She's a little further ahead and Merrick Garland has a number of other competing concerns, including this investigation in Congress which he looks like he's waiting for the fruits of that before before taking substantive steps before taking a criminal indictment of Donald Trump or others around him. I don't think that's surprising. I think that's part of the genius of our system, our founders have criminal prosecutions at the state level and at the federal level and it looks like this Georgia DA is looking at racketeering and conspiracy against Donald Trump and his allies. Only Donald Trump could be at the center of an alleged racketeering scheme that never made anyone any money and that failed. That's Trump's M.O. But she certainly seems tough and making a convincing case already, this is possibly fraud against Georgia."

"When Lindsey Graham talks, as usual, out of both sides of his mouth, he makes no sense," continued Katyal. "He says this is all politics. Well, if it is all politics and you know so much about the situation, Senator Graham, and you're so confident there's nothing of substance, then I'm sure you're eager to go and testify before the grand jury and comply with the subpoena, but of course he's not. He wants to try to block the subpoena. He's claiming it's some sort of separation of powers problem, which I guess is convincing if Lindsey Graham is trying to prove he has no business being on the Senate Judiciary Committee."

"This is Louie Gohmert misunderstanding of the separation of powers," added Katyal. "I don't think his attempt to block the subpoena will go anywhere and leave a lot of investigative paths open for from what Graham says and the other six individuals who have been subpoenaed by this district attorney."

