Lindsey Graham agrees to testify before Georgia grand jury in election meddling case
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), photo by Gage Skidmore

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has agreed to abide by a subpoena and appear before a Georgia grand jury investigating election meddling in the state, CNBC reports.

According to a court filing, Graham still retained his right to challenge the subpoena's legality.

The grand jury is investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election's result in Georgia.

Graham had previously sought to have the subpoena thrown out, but lawyers for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis rejected his request, saying it came prematurely since the subpoena had not been issued to him.

But on Tuesday, both parties told the judge that Willis and Graham “have reached an agreement to withdraw all process and proceedings pending.”

“Senator Graham has agreed to accept service of a subpoena for testimony from the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury in Atlanta, Georgia, without waiving any challenges or any applicable privilege and/or immunity,” the lawyers wrote in the court filing.

