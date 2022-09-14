Roger Stone accuses Lindsey Graham of 'willful sabotage'

Longtime Republican dirty trickster Roger Stone on Tuesday evening accused GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina of helping Democrats hold control of the U.S. Senate during the 2022 midterms.

"Willful sabotage," Graham posted to Donald Trump's Truth Social website.

"The states must decide whether to regulate or ban abortion," Stone declared after Graham vowed a vote on a nationwide, 15-week abortion ban.

"This federal election is about our safety, security, health , food supply , economy , free speech and the corruption of our justice system unless RINOS and Democrats try to make it about federal abortion policy which the US Supreme Court made unnecessary," Stone argued. "Lindsey Graham is purposely helping the Democrats to ensure that we do not take back the US Senate."

Stone wasn't the only GOP strategist concerned with Graham's announcement, which baffled Republicans.

"Mr. Graham’s proposal appeared to be an effort to find a politically palatable position for Republicans after the court’s decision that could insulate them from a voter backlash, even as G.O.P.-led states enact bans on nearly all abortions. But it also accomplished something that many Republicans have sought to avoid, highlighting for voters that their choice in November is between supporting a Democratic majority that wants to preserve abortion access and handing control of Congress to Republicans who are seeking to ban the procedure," The New York Times reported.

Stone has long been in favor of abortion rights.

"A group of centrist and conservative Republicans says it is mounting a three-year drive to change the party's platform and its firm opposition to abortion rights," The New York Times reported in 1990.

The group was co-founded by Stone and his then-wife Ann.

"Roger Stone, a leading Republican and longtime associate of [then-RNC Chair Lee Atwater], is advising the new abortion rights group. Mr. Stone, who is married to Ann Stone, said the party faced serious electoral consequences if it did not ease its stance on the issue. He said implacable opposition to abortion could drive young people and women out of the party," the newspaper reported. "Ms. Stone said the group already had almost 200 elected officials signed on to its advisory board."

Roger Stone told the newspaper, ''I think you can be pro-choice and respect life,'' he said. ''I think that reflects the view of most Republicans. And I believe this is a clear issue of government interference into our private lives. As far as I'm concerned, that's basic, Barry Goldwater conservatism.''

Stone ultimately lost the battle within the GOP on the issue. He was also divorced from Ann, married Nydia, and then was fired from Bob Dole's 1996 presidential campaign after the two posted swinger ads.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Mike Lindell had ‘everything’ on phone he claims was seized by FBI at Hardee's