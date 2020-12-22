Even Lindsey Graham thinks Trump's scheme to overturn the election will backfire on Republicans
Gage Skidmore.

Republicans are openly debating whether it makes sense to try and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Congress.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, but has refused to concede that he lost. Instead, Trump has spent the 7 weeks since the election lying about process and falsely claiming he won.

Lately, Trump has been fixated on trying to get congressional Republicans to overturn the will of the voters.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the number two Republican in the Senate, declared the effort would "go down like a shot dog" -- but Trump trashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for not going along with the scheme.

On Friday, Graham predicted the move would backfire on Republicans.

"I think it'd probably do more harm than good," Graham told Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram.