Fulton County DA links Lindsey Graham to Trump's attempt to 'find 11,780 votes' in new court filing

During his now-infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former President Donald Trump implored Raffensperger to help him "find" the 11,780 votes that he needed to overtake President Joe Biden in the Peach State.

Now the Fulton County District Attorney's Office is linking Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to Trump's efforts to "find" those votes, which Raffensperger had to repeatedly explain to Trump did not exist.

Politico's Nicholas Wu flags a new court filing from Fulton County DA Fani Willis's office that states Graham's "actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials into 'finding 11,780 votes' and to spread Georgia election fraud disinformation."

The filing was written in response to Graham's efforts to avoid having to testify before Willis's special grand jury probe, and her office argues that Graham's actions "fall within the investigative purview of the special purpose grand jury to investigate and determine the facts of potential interconnectedness, which should include [his] sworn testimony."



The filing cites claims made by Raffensperger about a pressure campaign Graham conducted on Trump's behalf in which he "implied for us to audit the envelopes and then throw out the ballots for counties who have the highest frequency error of signatures."

Graham has since claimed that he was “only acting as a United States senator who is worried about the integrity of the electoral process" rather than as a partisan trying to get votes thrown out so that Trump could remain in power.

Read the full filing here (PDF).