Lindsey Graham ordered to appear before Georgia grand jury to answer questions about Trump

A judge has again denied Sen. Lindsey Graham' efforts to avoid testifying before a Georgia grand jury, but agreed to set some limits to the questions.

The South Carolina Republican was subpoenaed to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury, but District Court judge Leigh Martin May disagreed that the senator's calls to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and other officials were undertaken as part of his official legislative duty and protected by the Speech and Debate Clause.

"The Court is unpersuaded by the breadth of Senator Graham’s argument and does not find that the Speech or Debate Clause completely prevents all questioning related to the calls," May wrote.

However, the judge agreed that Graham's fact-finding efforts during those calls were protected and questions about those would be off-limits, but ruled that the senator could be questioned about efforts to overturn Donald Trump's election loss and any contacts he had with the former president and his campaign.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Really?!' Bewildered Sarah Palin implodes after losing congressional race to a Democrat

"As such, Senator Graham may be questioned about any alleged efforts to encourage Secretary Raffensperger or others to throw out ballots or otherwise alter Georgia’s election practices and procedures," May wrote. "Likewise, the grand jury may inquire into Senator Graham’s alleged communications and coordination with the Trump Campaign and its post-election efforts in Georgia, as well as into Senator Graham’s public statements related to Georgia’s 2020 elections."