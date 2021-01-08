‘You don’t have to do this’: Lindsey Graham dunked in scorn for trying to save Trump from another impeachment

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to defend President Donald Trump from becoming the first president to get impeached twice, and he was widely mocked and criticized.
The South Carolina Republican refused to sign on Wednesday night to the president's efforts to undo his election loss, after pro-Trump rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol in a riot incited by the president, but two days later Graham complained that impeachment would be too divisive.
He's not your daddy anymore. You don't have to do this. https://t.co/EweHPhR92I
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 8, 2021
Other Twitter users told him to knock it off.
Trump damages country, but can't be impeached because that would damage the country, is some real bullshit
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 8, 2021
So what is your party going to do to help this "healing?" More disenfranchisement? Another insurrection?
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 8, 2021
The Capitol was attacked. People are dead you sniveling shit weasel.
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 8, 2021
Letting him off the first time. That was the dangerous precedent.
— Jeff Mac (@JeffMacIsHere) January 8, 2021
Let's discuss your election interference in GA, LINDSEY.
— Squirrelgirl (@Squirrelgirl510) January 8, 2021
A president incites an attack on the capitol, 5 people died including a member of the capitol police and it's a bad precedent to impeach the president? I'd say the precedent of allowing that to go unpunished would be dangerous.
— Joelle Charbonneau (@jcharbonneau) January 8, 2021
The president is a national security threat, senator.
— abbie (@abbierenn) January 8, 2021
Yes, penalizing the inspiration of a murderous mob would be quite the dangerous precedent to set. Future presidents should know they can launch an attack on Congress without fear of repercussion.
— Edgar Reed (@ReedForecasts) January 8, 2021
A dangerous precedent is allowing a sitting President to incite a mob of people to storm the capitol. He should never hold political office again. He needs to be impeached. And they should take you with him.
— Deion Williams (@I_amLilWill) January 8, 2021