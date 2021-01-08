‘You don’t have to do this’: Lindsey Graham dunked in scorn for trying to save Trump from another impeachment

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to defend President Donald Trump from becoming the first president to get impeached twice, and he was widely mocked and criticized.

The South Carolina Republican refused to sign on Wednesday night to the president's efforts to undo his election loss, after pro-Trump rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol in a riot incited by the president, but two days later Graham complained that impeachment would be too divisive.


Other Twitter users told him to knock it off.