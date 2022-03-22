'Awkward’ Lindsey Graham has now become the ‘drama guy’ at confirmation hearings: former Dem senator

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was analyzed on MSNBC on Tuesday following his questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

MSNBC's Alex Wagner reported on "the drama starring Lindsey Graham, written by Lindsey Graham, lighting and costumes by Lindsey Graham."

"He brought the fireworks, the drama, this afternoon when he took his moment to question Judge Jackson to unleash a litany of complaints about how conservatives have been mistreated in hearings, and otherwise more broadly in society, and stormed out of the hearing," Wagner explained.

She asked former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) about Graham's "performance" after he stormed out of the hearing.

"Was it effective?" Wagner asked. "What's the point of it all?"

"I guess I'd have to, you know, figure out who Lindsey was playing to," McCaskill replied. "I guess he was playing to that 25% of the population out there that are big Trump supporters and are the base of the Republican Party right now."

"It certainly was not the Lindsey Graham of most judiciary committee confirmation hearings. This is a man who voted for a number of Democratic nominees through the years and who typically looked at qualifications and did not engage in histrionics. He had a moment during the [Brett] Kavanaugh hearings where he used righteous anger and he believes that turned the tide for Justice Kavanagh," she explained. "He may have been right and I think he's gotten comfortable in that role."

"So now he's kind of the drama guy," she explained. "This was awkward."

Watch:



