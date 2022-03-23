'Shut up': Lindsey Graham ignites fury with latest stunts against Ketanji Brown Jackson

Lindsey Graham (Photo: Screen capture)
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) drew a reproach from the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman for repeatedly interrupting Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, and many viewers were also frustrated and outraged by the exchange.
The South Carolina Republican badgered Jackson on the sentences she imposed on child pornography offenders, and he then interrupted the nominee and twisted her words until chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) stepped in and stopped him -- but many observers wondered what took so long.
THEY ARE STILL LETTING GRAHAM MAKE SPEECHES. WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FUCK. \n\nThis is unfair, Jackson *CAN'T SAY* what she really thinks because she'll in trouble for being emotional AND she can't say because cases may come before her. \n\nWHERE ARE THE DEMOCRATS— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1648051743
Seems evident that Graham felt he burnished his conservative credentials with his actions during the Kavanaugh hearing and is trying to recreate those theatrics here, albiet with dramatically different contexts.https://twitter.com/samstein/status/1506661557652054029\u00a0\u2026— Sam Stein (@Sam Stein) 1648051674
.@LindseyGrahamSC is an embarrassment to the United States Senate. His performative vitriol and hostility to Judge Jackson whom he has repeatedly voted to elevate to the federal bench; and who he's now treating like a Black shopper he's following around the store, is repugnant.— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid \ud83d\ude37 (@Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid \ud83d\ude37) 1648051850
Another day, another Lindsey Graham Oscar performance. If he truly wanted answers instead of just trying stunts, he'd actually be quiet and stop interjecting. This is giving real Napoleon energy. Again. #SCOTUSHearing— B\u00e4r\u00ed A. Williams, Esq. (@B\u00e4r\u00ed A. Williams, Esq.) 1648051536
what is Dick Durbin doing? Lindsey Graham is way over his time and this is QAnon-dogwhistling nonsense. Cut him off and move on.— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1648051733
audible reaction in the room to Graham's hectoring of Jackson. Muttering and head-shaking as the interruptions became so constant that Durbin stepped in. Durbin called his behavior "reprehensible" \u2014 Graham just got up and left— Kate Riga (@Kate Riga) 1648051834
The audience in the hearing room, largely quiet during much of the testimony, is getting audibly frustrated with Graham. One woman mutters "shut up" as Graham interrupts Jackson again— Seung Min Kim (@Seung Min Kim) 1648051488
Graham accuses Jackson of filibustering "every question" he had. I'm not sure 10 seconds went by where he didn't interrupt her.— Hayley Miller (@Hayley Miller) 1648051366
Yes, Yes he did.\n\nHere's Lindsey Graham ONCE AGAIN storming out of the room, this time after Dick Durbin calls him "reprehensible" over his browbeating Q&A session with Ketanji Brown Jackson. https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/status/1506662605288521730\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/tn26lRLRm1— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1648052520
