'Shut up': Lindsey Graham ignites fury with latest stunts against Ketanji Brown Jackson
Lindsey Graham (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) drew a reproach from the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman for repeatedly interrupting Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, and many viewers were also frustrated and outraged by the exchange.

The South Carolina Republican badgered Jackson on the sentences she imposed on child pornography offenders, and he then interrupted the nominee and twisted her words until chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) stepped in and stopped him -- but many observers wondered what took so long.






