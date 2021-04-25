Lindsey Graham faces furious backlash for 'stomach turning' comments about systemic racism
Lindsey Graham (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was scorched on Twitter Sunday morning after saying he sees no evidence of "systemic racism " in the police departments and other US institutions during a Fox News interview.

Asked if racism is an issue, the South Carolina lawmaker dismissed it out of hand by citing the elections of both President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris.

That did not sit well with critics of the Republican senator who let him know he couldn't be more wrong.

You can see some comments below: