Lindsey Graham moves to 'quash' Georgia subpoena — even though a judge ordered him to appear

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) does not want to talk to the courts in Georgia so much that he's fighting the grand jury subpoena even after the judge told him he must appear.

CNN.com revealed the news after his lawyers officially made the filing and the senator and cable news analysts speculated why Graham would refuse to talk if he had nothing to hide.

“I just filed a motion to quash the subpoena. We’ll see what the court says,” the Republican senator told CNN on Wednesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation, "attempts to force Senator Graham to travel to Georgia for seven weeks during the middle of the Senate session is a gross overreach, especially given the immunity and privilege provided by the Speech or Debate Clause, and sovereign immunity."

The subpoena, which was first published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reads, "The Witness will be required to be in attendance and testify before the Special Purpose Grand Jury on July 12, 2022, and continuing through and until the conclusion of the Witness's testimony on or before August 31, 2022."

The grand jury ends at the end of Aug. 2022, Graham, it says, would speak at some time on or after July 12 "until the conclusion of the Witness's testimony on or before" that date.

“During the telephone calls, the Witness questioned Secretary Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” Willis also wrote in the subpoena. “The Witness also made reference to allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates of the Trump Campaign.”