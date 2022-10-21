Lindsey Graham asks Supreme Court to block subpoena from Atlanta grand jury

On Friday, CNN reported that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has filed with the Supreme Court asking them to block a subpoena issued against him by a grand jury in Atlanta investigating former President Donald Trump's plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"The South Carolina Republican filed the emergency request at the high court after the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower-court judge on Thursday that the grand jury could seek his testimony," reported Tierney Sneed. "Graham had argued his efforts in Georgia after the 2020 election were legislative activities protected by the Speech and Debate Clause of the US Constitution."

"But the three-judge appellate panel ruled that 'communications and coordination with the Trump campaign regarding its post-election efforts in Georgia, public statements regarding the 2020 election, and efforts to ‘cajole’ or ‘exhort’ Georgia election officials' are not constitutionally protected," the report continued.

The 11th Circuit appeal by Graham not only refused to block the subpoena, but lifted a lower court's ruling that had narrowed the scope of the questioning, leaving him in an even worse legal position than before.

The grand jury is part of an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has primarily been investigating how Trump and his allies sought to interfere with election results in Georgia, most infamously Trump's phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding that he "find" 11,000 extra votes for him.

Graham also held two calls with Raffensperger, which Willis wants to question him about.