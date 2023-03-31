trump down
Former President Donald Trump will officially be arraigned at a court in Manhattan next Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. ET, the Associated Press reports.

The arraignment will make Trump the first president in American history to be criminally indicted, adding to an historic legacy that also includes an unprecedented two impeachments in the House of Representatives.

New York City is preparing for potential chaos during Trump's arraignment on Tuesday, as supporters including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have vowed to protest his arrest.

