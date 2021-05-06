Morning Joe: Liz Cheney is making a major calculation that will impact her 2024 chances

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough thinks Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is making a long-term gamble by facing down Donald Trump's control of the Republican Party.

The Wyoming Republican is locked in a power struggle with her own party, which will likely vote to remove her as GOP conference chair and replace her with a Trump loyalist, but the "Morning Joe" host thinks Cheney may be positioning herself for a presidential run.

"It doesn't make sense when you're talking about Republican politics, but it is so important to remember that we are talking about Republican primaries," Scarborough said. a lot of people are talking about what happened in Texas. That was a Republican Party where the guy that was very conservative, the former Marine, the guy that spoke out and said, 'Hey, we need to move beyond Donald Trump,' he was running a campaign in Texas, a Republican primary. I don't know if he expected people to come out and hand him daisies and vote for him, but it's probably not going to happen deep in the heart of Texas."

That candidate, Michael Wood, finished ninth in last week's special election with just 3.2 percent of the vote, but Scarborough said the playing field may look much difference in 2024.

"If you're making the calculation that Liz Cheney is making, okay, maybe 20 [percent], 25 percent of Republicans agree with me," Scarborough said. "Maybe by the time 2024 comes along, Donald Trump's been charged by New York prosecutors. Maybe that number's a little higher. Maybe by then, it's 30 [percent] to 35 percent of the people want to move past. So you have a presidential field that has Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz and -- you name it, Nikki Haley, 10 other people pledging fealty to Donald Trump, and then you've got one anti-Trump candidate, one pro-conservative, anti-Trump candidate, and if you're gaming things out, that's not a really bad place for Liz Cheney to be in 2024."



