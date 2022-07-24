Liz Cheney nails Fox News host after he tries to ‘blame the Capitol Police’ for Jan. 6

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to a Fox News host after he suggested that law enforcement and House Speaker Nancy Peolosi (D-CA) were responsible for the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview on Sunday, Fox News host Bret Baier argued that the Jan. 6 Committee should be investigating why law enforcement failed to stop the riot that was incited by former President Donald Trump.

Baier told Cheney that "the assets weren't prepped and ready" on Jan. 6.

"Is there testimony already gathered on Speaker Pelosi's decisions or the Sgt. at Arms in the House and Senate on that regard?" he wondered.

Cheney revealed that the Jan. 6 Committee has an "entire team" devoted to examining Capitol security.

"So it's certainly something that we're going to be very focused on," she replied. "But what we aren't going to do, Bret, is blame the Capitol Police, blame those in law enforcement for Donald Trump's armed mob that he sent to the Capitol."

"OK," Baier said, trying to interrupt while Cheney continued to answer.

"There were intelligence failures," she admitted. "Clearly, the security should have operated better than it did. But this was mob Donald Trump sent to the Capitol and I think that's important to keep our eye on."

Watch the video below from Fox News.