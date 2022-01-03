MSNBC's Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman explained that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) doesn't need former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows or Trump ally Steve Bannon to testify to have the information necessary to sink former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to "Deadline White House" host Nicolle Wallace, Sherman made it clear that Cheney is making other Republicans "uncomfortable" because of the amount of evidence she and the Select Committee on Jan. 6 has and who they will expose.

"I would say even more than uncomfortable, what Cheney is doing -- and by the way, let's address the [Kevin] McCarthy dynamic," Sherman began. "Liz Cheney and Kevin McCarthy couldn't like each other less. He forced her out of the leadership. She thinks McCarthy is a stooge, she's said as much publicly. And McCarthy sees her as a hot dog, someone doing this for the attention. Clearly, there is no love lost between either one of those people."

He went on to say that what she's doing is showing that people are cooperating with the committee, and that the number of people who are resisting subpoenas are very few.

He went on to say that Trump's White House aides have been more than willing to come forward with information. So whatever information Meadows is holding back, the chances are, Cheney and the committee already has it.

"What is interesting to me is who is actually participating without getting subpoenaed," he explained. "And I know some of it has become public, ... but there are many White House aides, many of them, from the Trump era, who are talking to the committee voluntarily because they don't think they did any wrong and they are willing to participate and talk about what they think Donald Trump did wrong on those days. So, those dynamics here are really, really interesting. And she's showing that — in my estimation — that she has the goods and it doesn't much matter if these people defy subpoenas."

See the full discussion below:



