Is the new GOP rule you can't make fun of Marjorie Taylor Greene if you can't attack Liz Cheney?

Republicans have spent the better part of 2022 attacking Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her refusal to placate former President Donald Trump. Last year, she voted to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6 riot and all that led up to it. Her participation on the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 has made things even worse.

This week, Senate Republicans and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have come forward to complain about the RNC calling the Jan. 6 committee an attack on "legitimate political discourse." He, along with his Senate colleagues, said that a circular firing squad isn't productive for the GOP, particularly leading into the 2022 midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) referred to the Nazi Gestapo as the Spanish soup gazpacho, sparking widespread ridicule.

Writing for New York Magazine, Jonathan Chait said that if Republicans don't want a circular firing squad then their logic also means they should stop making fun of Greene.

"So when a Republican like Henry Barbour complains, 'Resolutions shooting at other Republicans are never going to be helpful,' he is gesturing toward a position that the party should not be condemning Cheney for upholding democracy, but that it also should not be condemning the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Big Tent philosophy calculates that authoritarians alone aren’t a large enough coalition to win; authoritarians and non-authoritarians must work together," Chait wrote.

He closed by acknowledging that such logic removes the idea that mocking Greene could be compared to an attack on American democracy.

"Of course, this leaves the legitimacy of Trump’s attack on American democracy unresolved," he wrote. "Indeed, it allows him to maintain his status as nominee-in-waiting even as he refuses to abide democratic rules. Their plan is to worry about it after they’ve gained power."

Read the full piece at New York Magazine.