Liz Cheney gets White House counsel to acknowledge that Trump didn't want his fans to leave the Capitol on January 6

During today's Jan. 6 committee hearing, the panel shared video of testimony from former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone as he was being questioned by GOP Rep. and committee member Liz Cheney over what transpired as a mob of Trump supporters began to breach the U.S. Capitol building.
During his deposition before the committee earlier this year, Cipollone recounted what he told then-President Trump as the riot unfolded.
"I said, 'People need to be told, there needs to be a public announcement, fast, that they need to leave the Capitol,'" Cipollone recalled himself saying. When asked, Cipollone he uttered those words as soon as he found out rioters were entering the Capitol.
"Who on the staff did not want people to leave the Capitol?" Cheney asked, to which Cipollone replied that he couldn't think of anyone.
"What about the president?" Democratic Rep. and committee member Adam Schiff asked.
"Well, [Cheney] said the staff," Cipollone replied.
"No, I said in the White House," Cheney said.
After conferring with his lawyer, Cipollone said that while he can't repeat his exact conversation with Trump, he suggested that Trump was the answer Cheney was looking for.
"Obviously, I think you know -- yeah."
Watch the video below or at this link.
