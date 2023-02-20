Liz Cheney smacks down Marjorie Taylor Greene for advocating secession
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to Twitter to argue for secession of Republican-controlled states from the United States, an idea she euphemistically termed a "national divorce" — something a number of Southern states famously attempted in 1861 over the question of slavery, leading to the Civil War.

"We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government," wrote Greene. "Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done."

These comments drew the ire of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who reminded Greene her core responsibility as a federal legislator.

"Let’s review some of the governing principles of America, @mtgreenee: Our country is governed by the Constitution," wrote Cheney. "You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution."

"Secession is unconstitutional," she added. "No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie."

Cheney, who previously voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and was a key figure in the House Select Committee on January 6, failed to secure re-nomination for Congress last year after Trump-supporting voters in Wyoming ousted her.

