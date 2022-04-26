Trump spokesperson: Marjorie Taylor Greene 'should not even have to suffer' for Jan. 6

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington defended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who is facing a ballot challenge over her involvement in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Harrington told OAN that Greene would survive the lawsuit because she's "incredibly strong."

"But it is scary," she continued. "It is amazing that we've come to this. I mean, you have these phony, corrupt lawyers that are saying you shouldn't be allowed to run in your district because you invoked 1776. I mean, this is unbelievable."

"These radical leftists aren't going to stop," Harrington said. "I mean, it's a neat trick. You rig the election and then if you happen to notice, you make it illegal for them to run for office."

Harrington asserted that the lawsuit against Greene is unconstitutional.

"I mean, Marjorie Taylor Greene should not even have to suffer through this," she added. "I watched [Greene's testimony]. I think she did an amazing job. She's getting the same type of attacks that President Trump has to deal with on a daily basis because she's effective."

Watch the video below from OAN.