'Fake crimes': Trump spokesperson whines after unhinged tweets come back to bite boss in Georgia

Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for Donald Trump, insisted that it was unfair for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to use the former president's tweets against him because they contained "very real evidence of election fraud."

During a Wednesday appearance on Real America's Voice, Harrington suggested she was outraged because Fulton County's case cited 16 of Trump's tweets.

In one tweet, Trump urged his followers to watch election hearings in Georgia.

"Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State!" he wrote in another tweet cited by the indictment.

Harrington argued that the hearing had "very real evidence of election fraud."

"And that's why he's gonna be back in the White House, because the American people want common sense," she insisted. "They want what President Trump delivered in his historic first term. They want this swamp cleaned up once and for all that only President Trump can deliver. And that's why they're going after him so hard. He is the number one threat."

"That's why they have to go indictment after indictment with these fake crimes that they're inventing," she continued. "These aren't real crimes. He's sending out tweets to watch the news, to watch a public hearing on the very real evidence of election fraud. That's now a crime in America. And if this stands, we won't have America left."

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has not argued that Trump's tweets were themselves a crime. The indictment describes the tweets as "overt acts" to further a conspiracy.

