Morning Joe rips '67-year-old bachelor' Lindsey Graham for getting worked up over abortion rights

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday for letting his emotions get the best of him during a conversation about abortion rights.

The South Carolina Republican lost his temper Sunday with CNN's Dana Bash after she corrected him over a claim he made about late-term abortions, and the "Morning Joe" host wondered why Graham was so personally invested in laws regarding women's health.

"It's fascinating how much, how angry and incensed a 67-year-old bachelor with no children gets over the health care of women, young women, teenagers, sometimes tragically 10-year-old, 11-year-old rape victims," Scarborough said. "It's really something, how, again, a 67-year-old bachelor with no children suddenly is so incensed about how a 14-year-old girl and her family handles her being raped by an uncle, if we want to use the example that the Republican candidate in Michigan used as the great reason, why we have to have forced births of rape victims' children."

"It's crazy, by the way, Donald Trump -- there's some somersaults going on there," he added, pointing out that the former president blamed the overturning of Roe v. Wade for the GOP's midterm flop. "Here's a guy, 'I'm the biggest champion,' yet, this is a guy who was screaming when he found out they were going to overturn Roe v. Wade, he said it was going to be a political nightmare, said it was going to be a political nightmare. He blamed pro-life voters for the [Republican] losses in 2022 interesting, some somersaults going on there, as usual."

Watch the segment below or at this link.

