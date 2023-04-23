'You keep covering for these guys!': Lindsey Graham flips out on CNN's Bash after abortion question

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lost his temper with CNN "State of the Union" host Dana Bash on Sunday morning after she corrected him over a claim he made about late-term abortions.

After the CNN host patiently explained "just for the record, Roe went up to viability,” the previously placid Republican senator snapped.

"No, no, no! Quit covering for these guys! No, no, no!" he exclaimed. "You’re media and you keep covering for these guys!"

"They [Democrats] introduced legislation that allowed abortion on demand with taxpayer funding up to the moment of birth," he ranted. "That was their position in Washington That iss the law they want to pass, and nobody in your business will talk about it!"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'We're going to lose huge': GOPer predicts massive 2024 loss over anti-abortion extremism



The stunned CNN host cut him off and stated, "Senator, I’m not covering for anybody."

"You know that, and when I have Democrats on, and I’ve asked many — all of them — about their position on where they believe this issue should be,” she lectured.

Watch below or at the link: