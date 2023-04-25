Florida Republican charged with DUI after early morning 'mishap' in speeding Jeep
A Florida Republican candidate was arrested on drunken driving charges.

Logan Luse, a first-time state House hopeful, was pulled over just before 4 a.m. on April 15 by Palm Bay police after he was involved in an unspecified "mishap" while speeding in his Jeep, and officers detected an alcohol smell and spotted a glass with what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage on his center console, reported Florida Today.

The 28-year-old Luse consented to field sobriety tests but failed, police said, and refused to provide a breath sample.

The GOP candidate, who unsuccessfully ran for Melbourne City Council in 2020, was charged with driving under the influence.

Luse, a member of several conservative groups and an alternate on the Brevard County Planning & Zoning Board, is among several candidates running for the District 33 seat being vacated by state Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay), who is unable to run again due to term limits.

