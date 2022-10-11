The View's Ana Navarro unleashes on racist LA City Council members: 'Get the hell out - you brought us shame'

The co-hosts of "The View" were disgusted after hearing a Los Angeles City Council member railing against a 2-year-old Black son of a fellow council member. Speaking with fellow Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, Nury Martinez railed against the child in racially-charged slurs and said he was being raised "like a little white kid."

She continued to attack the council member, who is white, by saying, “F*ck that guy, he’s with the Blacks" and needed a beatdown. “Let me take him around the corner, I’ll bring him right back,” she said.

The audio doesn't have any of the other people present correcting her or challenging her comments.

The whole story has sparked a conversation over racism among the Latino community, which Ana Navarro said is a very real issue and must be fixed.

IN OTHER NEWS: Newsmax correspondent knocks Hannity's attack on Biden for trying to convince his son to get help for addiction

"Listen, a few things here, the word she used is a Spanish word in some countries for 'little monkey,'" said Navarro. "And so basically, if you are calling a 2-year-old child a little monkey, a 2-year-old black child a little monkey, you are not qualified to sit in elected office. Okay? And I am mortified, horrified, embarrassed that it was Latinos. I'm going to speak to Kevin de León as a Latina, get the hell out because you brought us shame and embarrassment and if we want to start the healing process, we need to unite our communities, and that starts with you getting off the stage. You are not fit. You do not have the character to do it. And there is no excuse for what you did."

Sunny Hostin, who is an "Afro-Latina," said that she has experienced a lot of anti-Blackness and anti-Black hatred from the Latino community.

"My mother obviously is a white Puerto Rican," she explained. "My father is a Black man, also Jewish, and my mother tells me sometimes, you would be surprised at the things that people say to me when I am in a room because they don't know I'm married to your father, and they don't know you're my daughter. And it's a very painful. I have dealt with, the anti-Blackness in the Latino community, and it has to stop. It has to stop with this."

WATCH: Fox News host predicts Biden’s weed policies will be the downfall of society

Navarro had a single message: resign.

"Minorities can be racist against each other, too," Navarro said. "And what often happens is that Blacks and browns get pitted against each other to compete for the same small piece of pie. What we need to do is get together, unite and demand more pie, and there's been a lot of work done in the last few decades, because, yes, it exists, and there's been a lot of work by Black and brown leaders, by people like the Urban League, by leaders of Unito who have been bringing us together. Who have been doing things together. And this set us back 20 years, which is the only thing she needs to do is get the hell off that council."

Watch video below or at this link.