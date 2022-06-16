'Tighten the screws on Loudermilk' over Capitol tour: CNN legal analyst

Reacting to surveillance video showing Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) conducting a Capitol building tour with MAGA hat-wearing members of the public the day before supporters of Donald Trump stormed the same building, CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams adamantly claimed the House Jan. 6 committee needs to come down hard on the Georgia Republican

Speaking with host Alex Marquardt, Williams said it was time for House investigators to "tighten the screws" on Loudermilk.

"To this Loudermilk tour taking place on January 5," Marquardt prompted. "They were in an area where generally tours don't take place. We do have a statement from the capitol police that I want to quickly read. They said: 'we train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance and we do not consider any of the activities we observed to be suspicious.' Why do you think that they didn't think that that activity was suspicious? He was taking pictures of seemingly random corridors."

"Someone can answer this question pretty quickly, Alex," Williams replied. "When you're building cases, often there are things you just can't find that are difficult. Here, you know the Capitol building, you know is there's a statue of Abraham Lincoln or something at the top of that that he's taking a picture of and someone should be able to clarify that so the committee can, number one, call in a Capitol police officer."

"Number two: And tighten the screws on Representative Loudermilk," he advised. "If he is really stonewalling and letting people in the day before an insurrection, then bring him in, issue a subpoena and have that fight with him."

"This is one of those weird moments in an investigation where the answer is right there. it is abundantly clear whether this was just a metal detector or something more than that," he added.

