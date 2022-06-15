Watch: Texas Republican rants about 'Obama's wiretaps' in speech about Jan. 6 defendants

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) gave up his safe House seat to run for Texas attorney general, coming up short and not advancing into the runoff. His final year in office, Gohmert has been pushing for "justice" for those accused of attacking Congress on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overthrow the government and stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Speaking on the House steps on Wednesday, Gohmert told a collection of press members that he was grateful the GOP stopped Merrick Garland from being appointed to the Supreme Court. It's Garland, he claimed, who is allowing the abuse of Jan. 6 defendants in D.C. jails.

According to Gohmert, the FBI, DOJ and intelligence community are lying when it comes to the Jan. 6 cases. He didn't specify what the lies were, however.

"I thought John Mitchell's Department of Justice was pretty bad, but compared to Merrick Garland's Department of Justice they were a bunch of Cub Scouts," he said.

Mitchell was the attorney general during Richard Nixon's presidency. He authorized, coordinated and funded the Watergate break-in using a slush fund. Mitchell then lied to Congress that he had no prior knowledge of the break-in. Prior to Nixon, Mitchell approved a $10,000 investment to hire the Nazi Party to get Alabama Governor George Wallace off the ballot in California. Thus far, Garland hasn't been accused of or investigated for an attempt to wiretap opponents or other illegal behavior.

Gohmert then ranted that Garland was "monitoring the Jan. 6 hearings" and "taking his lead from a partisan, political, hack, committee." There House Select Committee is bipartisan. He then said that the committee was trying to "do a coverup."

He claimed that the pre-trial confinement was being used as "punishment" and "intimidation" for the Jan. 6 attackers. According to Gohmert, it's being used for, "not revenge, not justice, but vengefulness from a D.C. jail that has enjoyed screwing over the Jan. 6 defendants."

He went on to echo allegations also made by Donald Trump, that the Jan. 6 committee was refusing to show all of the footage from the attack. The implication is that the committee is hiding something by not showing all of the videos. The videos are all available online, as media and the attackers themselves filmed or live-streamed the attack.

Gohmert said that he has "found out more about that," but has never indicated what was "found."

He closed by attacking former President Barack Obama for "wiretapping" and "getting warrants" though it isn't clear what Obama's administration did against the Jan. 6 attackers given he wasn't in office during the attack.

