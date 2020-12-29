Louie Gohmert's 'crackpot lawsuit' is 'going straight into the trash can': CNN White House correspondent
Rep. Louie Gohmert during a congressional hearing. (Screenshot/YouTube)

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday piled on Louie Gohmert (R-TX) for filing a widely ridiculed lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election.

While appearing on CNN's "New Day," Harwood was asked by host Alisyn Camerota whether the Gohmert lawsuit could "gum up the works" and delay President-elect Joe Biden from taking office.

Harwood seemed skeptical it would make any impact at all, however.

"This lawsuit is a crackpot lawsuit filed by a crackpot member of Congress and it's going straight into the trash can," Harwood explained. "Maybe there's a preliminary step in which a Trump-sympathetic judge moves it along, but there is no scenario in which the vice president of the United States in the sitting administration can, on his own, reverse the votes of states that voted somewhere else."

Harwood said that the lawsuit, while doomed to fail, "indicates the lengths to which members of the Republican Party are willing to go" to either raise money from gullible Trump supporters or overturn the 2020 election.

Watch the video below.