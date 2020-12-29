Louie Gohmert's 'crackpot lawsuit' is 'going straight into the trash can': CNN White House correspondent

President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked his Republican congressional allies for refusing to go along with his scheme to steal re-election, and his insults were greeted with ridicule and scorn. The president lashed out at GOP lawmakers -- and hurled a racial slur at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) -- with false claims about election fraud, saying he'd helped them get elected despite alleged irregularities that cost him re-election, and issued new demands for legislation from his Mar-A-Lago golf resort in Florida.

<p>"Can you imagine if the Republicans stole a Presidential Election from the Democrats - All hell would break out. Republican leadership only wants the path of least resistance. Our leaders (not me, of course!) are pathetic. They only know how to lose!" Trump complained on Twitter.</p><p>The outgoing president <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/trump-gop-2649676498/" target="_blank">also attacked</a> "weak and tired" GOP leadership after the House of Representatives voted to override his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.</p><p>See some reactions below:</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c98245d03cb4918688387ed4cd164afa" id="62657"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1343930972077772802"><div style="margin:1em 0">@RepKinzinger Trump is by far the weakest, most impotent president we have had. He has weakened our capacity to lea… https://t.co/2ZxMZ3be9I</div> — AEWN (@AEWN)<a href="https://twitter.com/libfederalist/statuses/1343930972077772802">1609253087.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The only thing standing between Americans and a $2000 stimulus check is Mitch McConnell<br/>— The Hardy Report (@EdwardTHardy) <a href="https://twitter.com/EdwardTHardy/status/1343916782546006017?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fbf920778dcb6f67f19d772aa0aa6600" id="5ba12"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1343927138886451200"><div style="margin:1em 0">Dear @realDonaldTrump ; I am unfollowing you because you are a loser. Millions are unfollowing you because you are… https://t.co/GPQXmgeHZO</div> — THE TAO OF NOW (@THE TAO OF NOW)<a href="https://twitter.com/InTheNoosphere/statuses/1343927138886451200">1609252173.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Don't pretend you give a fucking shit about Americans literally days before you're removed from office when months and months passed by and you didn't even order PPE for frontline healthcare workers, tell people to wear masks, or enforce a national lockdown.<br/>— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) <a href="https://twitter.com/David_Leavitt/status/1343918213629939712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc219273b910ae442badd249c557a402" id="35bb4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1343927121228554240"><div style="margin:1em 0">Needless to say, this is complete and utter bullshit. https://t.co/bdwMTY2Kb8</div> — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona)<a href="https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/statuses/1343927121228554240">1609252169.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0149fd92139186bb91692e4cf883341b" id="1dc23"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1343926092072165376"><div style="margin:1em 0">The comments and behavior by @realDonaldTrump reflect disturbing disrespect for the legislative process and this Re… https://t.co/pnIpNYM2i7</div> — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@Rep. Paul Mitchell)<a href="https://twitter.com/RepPaulMitchell/statuses/1343926092072165376">1609251923.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Trump's niece, Mary Trump, who is a clinical psychologist, said that this is the first time that Donald Trump has been put into a position where he cannot, lie, cheat, steal, threaten or buy his way out. He is clinically depressed and dangerous.<br/>— Candour99 (@Candour99) <a href="https://twitter.com/Candour99/status/1343919722568548352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Fact check: This was a LIE yesterday and it's still a LIE today. <a href="https://t.co/JfckdHXWtu">pic.twitter.com/JfckdHXWtu</a><br/>— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) <a href="https://twitter.com/dvillella/status/1343921901803069441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5a6d895b2de4cf3e6f5fc76b7e25f98d" id="dc8c9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1343924723370102786"><div style="margin:1em 0">There's absolutely zero evidence any of this is true. Mr. President, you keep claiming these things. Show a single… https://t.co/xpoYA4y56w</div> — Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics)<a href="https://twitter.com/CREWcrew/statuses/1343924723370102786">1609251597.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">This is simply false. There were nearly 3 million FEWER votes cast in PA than there were eligible voters.<br/>— Allan Piper (@apiper13) <a href="https://twitter.com/apiper13/status/1343920380021501952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Wait, ya mean if, like a GOP candidate worked hand in glove with a foreign enemy to help tip an election in his favor? Or if one sought to blackmail an overseas ally into smearing his political opponent? That kind of thing?<br/>— Rafi (@RafiKhan636) <a href="https://twitter.com/RafiKhan636/status/1343928335064309761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Racist to the end. Inspiring.<br/>— Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) <a href="https://twitter.com/grudging1/status/1343921232064995330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Oh no, not our Civil War Confederate Fort names! How will we ever remember those assholes?<br/>— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) <a href="https://twitter.com/jeremynewberger/status/1343920660310089729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">It's no surprise though that Trump is now trashing Republicans - he has no loyalty to anyone! It's all about him - anyone who doesn't agree with or support him is scorned publicly.<br/>— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) <a href="https://twitter.com/murray_nyc/status/1343917110670581761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Trump wants to scrap 230 because <a href="https://twitter.com/Twitter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Twitter</a> has flagged hundreds of his election lie tweets and announced Biden won. At war with reality! <a href="https://t.co/oYKkar5jQH">pic.twitter.com/oYKkar5jQH</a><br/>— Laura Brown (@socalaura) <a href="https://twitter.com/socalaura/status/1343918147544354816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e2a82a3f1e4dba15518a10b91889aef5" id="ca62d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1343919694852583425"><div style="margin:1em 0">@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump ==> WEAK IMPOTENT LOSER</div> — BrickmanInGA (@BrickmanInGA)<a href="https://twitter.com/BrickmanInGA/statuses/1343919694852583425">1609250398.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">After eight solid weeks of kicking, screaming, and throwing an epic tantrum, it looks like Donald Trump's next step is to hold his breath until Georgia turns blue.<br/>— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) <a href="https://twitter.com/Dreamweasel/status/1343916384582049798?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>