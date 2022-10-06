Judge blames Louis DeJoy for disruptions to mail delivery ahead of 2020 election

A federal judge ruled that postmaster general Louis DeJoy hurt mail delivery with changes he made to the U.S. Postal Service, and issued orders to prevent him from doing it again.

District Court judge Judge Emmet Sullivan, of Washington, D.C., ruled that the USPS could not stop postal workers from making late or additional deliveries without permission from the independent Postal Regulatory Commission, but he declined to appoint an independent monitor to oversee internal operations, reported CNN.

“Although the simultaneous implementation of multiple policy changes in June and July 2020 contributed to the decline in mail service and the overall confusion by postal workers," Sullivan wrote, "the record evidence demonstrates that changes to and impacts on the USPS transportation schedule regarding late and extra trips were the primary factor in affecting service on a nationwide or substantially nationwide basis."

The 65-page ruling came in response to one of three lawsuits filed in summer 2020 objecting to the USPS changes that disuprted mail delivery ahead of the general election, where a record number of mail-in ballots were cast as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.