'Mail him to DeJail!' Cheers break out after Louis DeJoy falls under FBI investigation
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (screengrab)

The FBI is investigating postmaster general Louis DeJoy, and social media users couldn't be happier.

The Donald Trump appointee blamed for snarling Postal Service routes and slowing deliveries during the 2020 election and holiday season is under investigation for possibly illegal campaign fundraising activity involving his former business, and prosecutors have issued a subpoena of DeJoy seeking information about those activities.

The news was greeted with cheers by many Twitter users.