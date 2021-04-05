'He's lying you can tell': Internet responds to '60 Minutes' expose on Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis (Photo: Screen capture)
A "60 Minutes" expose on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) led many to call for an investigation into the scandal-prone Florida leader.
Among the things discussed by the report was the shocking revelation that the rich and famous were coming into the state from all over the country to get a vaccine before first responders and other essential workers. Another piece of the report walked through the public funding that was given to a grocery store chain that gave massive campaign donations to DeSantis.
It led many to demand investigations into DeSantis and the corruption from around the vaccines. Others commented that the DeSantis' snapping at the "60 Minutes" reporter was the perfect admission of guilt.
