WATCH: Minnesota Republican candidate praises her 'hero' law staffers who took part in Jan. 6th
Lynne Torgerson (Twitter).

On Thursday, Lynne Torgerson, a Minnesota criminal defense attorney running for the Republican nomination for state attorney general, proudly admitted that "at least" two people who work in her law office helped storm the Capitol on January 6 — and parroted former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie."

"Okay, January 6th," she said. "I guess first I should note that I have at least two people on my staff who were participants in January 6th. And quite honestly, it seemed at that time that the election of Joe Biden was actually somewhat of a coup, and that the person who won was President Trump. And so in a lot of ways, I think the people at the Capitol on January 6th were heroes and trying to preserve who was actually elected."

READ MORE: MAGA-rioting ex-lawmaker slapped with new indictment even as he nears plea agreement

Joe Biden won the presidential election in 2020, and no evidence has ever emerged for Trump's claims about elections in key states being somehow rigged or corrupt.

This comes just as Monique Miles, a deputy attorney general overseeing election issues for Virginia's new GOP Attorney General Jason Miyares, resigned over resurfaced Facebook posts in which she called the Capitol insurrectionists "patriots" who "will fight for our rights by any means necessary."

Watch below:

SmartNews Video