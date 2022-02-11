MAGA-rioting ex-lawmaker slapped with new indictment even as he nears plea agreement
On Thursday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reported that federal prosecutors have issued a superseding indictment against former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The indictment, which charges Evans with civil disorder, comes just a week after reports indicated that Evans was nearing a plea agreement with federal prosecutors for his existing charges for unlawful entry.

Evans, who was first elected to the West Virginia legislature in 2020, attracted national attention after he live-streamed himself breaking into the Capitol, proclaiming, "We're in, baby!"

Quickly realizing his legal jeopardy, Evans tried to delete the footage.

He subsequently resigned from the legislature after barely having served any time in office.

