Russian state TV throws a tantrum after Ukraine destroyed its beloved Black Sea flagship

Russia state TV is calling for an escalation of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine following the sinking of the Moskva, Putin's flagship in the Black Sea.
Julia Davis, columnist for The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, noted it was hard for Putin to swallow the fact he lost a warship named after Moscow.
Kyiv sank Moscow. It's hard for them to swallow.https://twitter.com/olgatokariuk/status/1514715663604015105?s=20&t=c0rwJVqjzdIfb8Bac_7AEQ\u00a0\u2026— Julia Davis (@Julia Davis) 1649975637
Davis posted a video from Russia state television with English subtitles.
"Kyiv sank 'Moscow' and the Russians are furious. In response to the sinking of the warship 'Moskva,' state TV pundits and hosts propose bombing Kyiv, destroying Ukraine's railways and making it impossible for any world leaders to visit in the future," she wrote.
Kyiv sank 'Moscow' and the Russians are furious. In response to the sinking of the warship 'Moskva,' state TV pundits and hosts propose bombing Kyiv, destroying Ukraine's railways and making it impossible for any world leaders to visit in the future.pic.twitter.com/OekII2fbPe— Julia Davis (@Julia Davis) 1649983347
