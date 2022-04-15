Russian state TV throws a tantrum after Ukraine destroyed its beloved Black Sea flagship

Mystal described the former football player as "an animated caricature of a Black person drawn by white conservatives. Walker is what they think of us, and they think we’re big, ignorant, and easily manipulated. They think we’re shady or criminal. They think we’re tools to be used. The Walker campaign exists as a political minstrel show: a splashy rendition of what white Republicans think Black people look and sound like."

Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is also a pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

"Georgia Republicans want Walker because he’s Black and Warnock is Black, and they think they can defeat Warnock in November if they can shave just a little of the Black vote from his base," Mystal wrote. "The modern Republican Party has proven that being an ignorant know-nothing who exists as a pure grievance candidate with no policies or platform is not a deal breaker for Republican voters. Georgia Republicans have sent Marjorie Taylor Greene to Congress, after all. But what’s offensive about the Walker’s content-free campaign of nonsense is that Republicans think this will work on Black voters too."

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Walker addressed Mystal.

"But would I would love to do, for you to take the time, to come down to Georgia to sit down to break bread, because I'm about bring people together," Walker said.

Herschel Walker invites @elieNYC to travel to Georgia and have a meal with him pic.twitter.com/I8fqjip7oe

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2022



