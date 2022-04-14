CNN international correspondent Matthew Chance on Thursday broke down to host Jim Acosta just how damaging it was for the Russian Navy to lose its prized Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

The ship, which Russia has now confirmed as completely sunk, was purportedly struck by Ukrainian Neptun missiles on Wednesday before sinking as it was being towed.

"Not only is this an important bit of military hardware, it's a missile cruiser," Chance explained. "It's got a platform to deliver cruise missiles, some of them could be nuclear armed. We understand nuclear weapons are not onboard at this stage, but it's also an important platform which can house, which does house, anti-aircraft systems as well. So it has a true protection role as well."

Chance then explained the symbolic victory that Ukraine achieve by sinking the Moskva.

"The fact that it is the flagship of the fleet in the Black Sea," he said. "The fact that it is that main sort of naval power in the region. The fact that it's been lost now and sunk. It's a real humiliation for the Russians and a real victory for the Ukrainians."

Watch the video below.







'A real humiliation' for Putin as he watches his prize flagship sink: CNN reporter www.youtube.com

