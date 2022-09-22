Watch: Emmanuel Macron brushes off reports Trump had info on him at Mar-a-Lago
French President Emmanuel Macron was asked by CNN's Jake Tapper about his name coming up in the scandal over classified documents recovered by the FBI at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

The inventory list of items seized at Mar-a-Lago included "info re: President of France."

"Lastly, I want to ask you, former President Trump — there was an FBI raid on his former Mar-a-Lago estate," Tapper said. "I'm sure you read about it. Reports are some of the material — some of the classified material — that the FBI found was about you."

"I'm wondering if anybody has briefed you on this and if you have any idea what that information is," Tapper said.

"I read some newspaper about that," Macron replied.

"If you have more information I would be delighted to share them," he continued.

"But you don't know what it is?" Tapper asked. "Nobody's talked to you about it?"

"I am not part of the FBI, I'm not one of President Trump's lawyers," the president of France replied. "I have no information about that. i will not say it's for a president to say -- this type of information, i try to be less these days,

"I mean, I'm cool, I'm here," Macron said. "And I would be delighted to have more information, but it's not on my side.

Watch below or at this link.

