Rachel Maddow sounds the alarm on today's new shocking Jan. 6 revelations

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow opened her Monday show by talking about the 1950s activist Gerald L.K. Smith, who promoted Christian Nationalism. It's the same kind of Christian Nationalism that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) promoted over the weekend and that Doug Mastriano (R-PA) promotes as part of his gubernatorial campaign.

After calling out Mastriano and the latest alliances between the GOP and Christian Nationists, Maddow brought up the revelation that former President Donald Trump's draft of his Jan. 7 speech was part of the House Select Committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the election.



Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) posted a video online that revealed the excerpt and the questions that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were asked about it.

Maddow ran the text of the speech along with the video shown last Thursday of Trump rewriting the comments in real time.

"I don't want to say the election is over. I don't want to say the election is over," Trump repeated.

Kushner testified that he was talking with Stephen Miller about remarks to deliver on Jan. 7, and Ivanka Trump said that those conversations began on the evening of Jan. 6. That conflicts considerably with the ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl whose book, Betrayal said that Kushner arrived back in Washington from Saudi Arabia.

"His plane landed at Joint Base Andrews at about four p.m., but he went straight home, later telling people the Secret Service had told him it would be dangerous to go to the White House. He made no public statement about the riot," said Karl's book.



Eric Herschman, former White House senior adviser said that they were discussing the need for a speech on Jan. 7 and then pivot to the transition.

"I sat with her, I spoke to Miller about putting together some remarks for the 7th that we were going to present to the president to try to say, uh, we felt like it was important to further call for de-escalation, " testified Kushner.

"So, right after the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, there's this draft speech written for him to give the next day, and he only gives it to try to avert himself from being forcibly removed from office by the cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment," Maddow continued. "In that speech, the draft of the speech says you don't represent me. You don't represent our movement. You belong in jail. He cuts all that and inside says you will pay, and by the time he's talking about it at his rallies, not only is no one supposed to be paying any more, now they are unfairly persecuted patriots who are all getting pardons if he gets to be president again."

She played the clip where Trump promises to pardon everyone from the Jan. 6 attack. He never did.

Maddow then cited former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, who revealed that there is a grand jury investigation happening about Jan. 6 and the attempt to overthrow Congress and the election. It was known that there was a probe into the fake electors and some of the campaign specifics, but Short didn't work on the campaign.

“Grand jury subpoenas were sent to those who assisted in the organizing and planning of former President Donald Trump’s 'Save America' rally on the Ellipse near the White House," ABC News reported on Monday, citing a source. They went on to say that "prosecutors [are] seeking multiple records and documents related to the rally, including text messages and emails, as well as potential communications with other individuals regarding the logistics of the event."

Short also wasn't part of organizing the Jan. 6 rally nor did he have anything to do with it.

Maddow explained that all of this comes together for an extensive news day that all reveals shocking information from inside the GOP.

See the intro below or at this link.