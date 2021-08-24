Maddow mocks Mo Brooks getting booed by hometown crowd: 'Surprise – I thought Frankenstein would love his creation'

At the top of Rachel Maddow's show Monday, the host cited the recent report that the House committee investigating Jan. 6 would potentially be subpoenaing the phone records and social media records from certain members of Congress.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) was among those who spoke at the rally ahead of the attack and encouraged the audience to "start taking down names and kicking ass." But when he spoke to an Alabama audience this weekend and encouraged them to give up on the 2020 election and start focusing on 2022 and 2024, it didn't go over well.

"That was this weekend, hometown crowd lustily booing — booing the heck out of Alabama Republican Congressman Mo Brooks for him having the gall to suggest that, yeah, the election was stolen, and really, Trump won and Biden didn't win, but they should move on from that and work on the next election where incidentally he's hoping to be on the ballot for United States Senate," said Maddow. "That crowd was absolutely not having it. And you can tell in that footage, Congressman Brooks seems to be shocked by the reaction. Surprise! Yeah, I thought Frankenstein would love his creation as well!"

She noted that since the rally, Brooks has changed his position again, tweeting out that he didn't really mean that people should give up on 2020.

"In the wake of that just screaming rejection from his own base voters on that point, Mo Brooks has since flipped again," Maddow continued. "Now insisting in an online statement, 'Let me be clear, the 2020 election was fraught with voter fraud and election theft on a massive scale. Trump won the election. I support audits of state 2020 election results. I eagerly await their findings.' Trying to go back to that way of dealing with the issue. The man knows what side his bread is buttered on."

See part of Maddow's opener below:



