'He’s an embarrassment': Madison Cawthorn is now getting trashed by both of his state's GOP senators

The Republican Party has collectively grown very tired of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC).

After Cawthorn got berated by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday for spreading baseless claims about GOP lawmakers taking part in drug-fueled orgies, he received pushback from both of his state's senators.

CNN reports that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is now fully backing a Republican primary challenger to Cawthorn that the network describes as "an extraordinary broadside against a fellow Republican from his home state."

And although retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) won't be getting involved in the primary fight against Cawthorn, he did not have kind words for the freshman Republican when he was asked about him by CNN.

"On any given day, he's an embarrassment," said Burr.

And Burr and Tillis aren't the only North Carolina Republicans sick of Cawthorn's act, which has also involved calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug."

Sen. Chuck Edwards, a primary challenger who is running for Cawthorn's 11th District, announced that he'll have a fundraiser that will feature North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and North Carolina State House Speaker Tim Moore as "special guests."

NOW WATCH: Trump 'can't stay away' from 'certifiable' candidates who stroke his ego — even they repel voters: CNN panel