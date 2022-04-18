'Bad person -- habitual liar': Madison Cawthorn receives brutal complaint filed by fired aide
Madison Cawthorn on Facebook.

A former aide is filing a brutal employment-related complaint against Trump-loving Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), whom the staffer describes as a "bad person" and "habitual liar."

Smoky Mountain News reports that fired Cawthorn campaign aide Lisa Wiggins is unsparing in her assessment of her former boss, whom she alleges violated her rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act when he refused to give her time off when her uncle died and her husband had a heart attack within the span of a single week.

In a leaked recording obtained by Smoky Mountain News, Wiggins also made a number of harsh accusations against how Cawthorn treats his constituents, who apparently have a very hard time reaching his office.

“If you come from Cherokee County you’re driving five hours to see your congressman,” Wiggins said. “But you can’t see your congressman anyway when you go to the office. There’s no way you can get a meeting with him unless he’s trying to pull some votes and that’s about the only way.”

She also added that he "doesn’t care about his constituents."

Wiggins also delivered a harsh assessment of Cawthorn's overall moral character.

"I mean, he’s just a bad person," she said. "He’s a habitual liar and he’s going to say and do anything he can to your face but behind your back he’s completely opposite. There’s some good stories I have – a lot of good stories.”

Cawthorn has been increasingly embattled in recent weeks, especially after he made baseless allegations about fellow GOP lawmakers inviting him to cocaine-fueled orgies that drew a rare rebuke from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

