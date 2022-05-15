'Hot mess' Madison Cawthorn in 'danger of getting the boot' on Tuesday: NBC
Madison Cawthorn speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

According to a report from NBC's Jonathan Allen, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is facing a precarious primary election battle on Tuesday where he is expected to win, but could be out of a job as voters in his district increasingly are speaking out about his job performance.

The controversial freshman lawmaker has been buffeted by multiple scandals and missteps that have turned Republicans in the state against him and national GOP leaders hoping he'll be ousted sparing them headaches in the future.

Case in point, illustrating Cawthorn's difficulties, a woman who voted for him just two years ago now wants nothing to do with him.

"He's a hot mess," Susan Newman, 53, told Allen. "I really don’t see him doing anything in the district — and he just keeps getting in trouble."

According to the report, "That sentiment, echoed by several voters here who spoke to NBC News, suggests Cawthorn is in danger of getting the boot in Tuesday's hotly contested Republican primary for the 11th District seat."

As Allen points out, one advantage Cawthorn has going for him is the endorsement of Donald Trump -- although the former president is reportedly "disgusted" with some of the 26-year-old lawmaker's antics.

The report adds that it will be Cawthorn's fault if he goes down to defeat on Tuesday.

"That's in part because of a striking pattern of unusual behavior: speeding without a valid driver’s license; taking a firearm through security at an airport; wearing lingerie in photos; appearing in a video in which a staffer pantomimes a grab for his groin; gyrating naked on top of another man in bed; accusing un-named lawmakers of inhaling cocaine and inviting him to an orgy; promoting a cryptocurrency in ways that prompted critics to claim he engaged in insider trading; and calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'a thug,'" Allen wrote before adding, "Cawthorn's adversaries hope a perception has taken hold that he’s courted fame at the expense of doing the basic job of a congressman — from failing to show up to vote in Washington to ignoring requests to help constituents."

You can read more here.

