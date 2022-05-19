Madison Cawthorn calls for ‘Dark MAGA’ movement to defeat 'cowardly and weak' Republicans
Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn lashed out at his critics on Thursday after Republican voters made him the youngest member of Congress to lose a primary.

Cawthorn took to Instagram where he posted a photo of the people who stood with him.

"When the establishment turned their guns on me, when the Uni-party coalesced to defeat an America First member very few people had my back. This list includes the lion share of figures that came to my defense when it was not politically profitable," he wrote.

The list included Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), along with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon, among others.

"These are honorable men and women who are the type of friends anyone yearns to have," he claimed.

Cawthorn said he has a new mission in life.

"There are other National figures who I believe are patriots, but I am on a mission now to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal. The time for gentile (sic) politics as usual has come to an end," he wrote. "It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command."

"We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming," he warned.



