Madison Cawthorn in danger of Trump 'cutting him loose': MSNBC analyst

According to MSNBC's Hayes Brown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn's precarious position within the Republican Party is at the point where Donald Trump may decide to pull his support for the North Carolinan's re-election bid.

Speaking with host Hallie Jackson, Brown noted that Trump didn't endorse Cawthorn's run in 2020, tabbing Lynda Bennett instead, who was swamped by Cawthorn by 30 points in the GOP primary.

While Trump has switched to the incumbent as the midterms loom, Brown said Cawthorn's standing within the Republican Party in his home state, as well as with the national party, has made his re-election bid no longer look like a sure thing.

"Talk about the Trump factor a little bit, because at his upcoming rally in North Carolina, the former president has invited Congressman Cawthorn to be a speaker," host Jackson prompted.

"Yeah, and he has Trump's endorsement after, you know, not getting it during his first race, that is a factor," Brown explained. "But one of the things that we've been watching this cycle is Trump has been throwing his support behind people who are not poised to win, and that has him looking a little bit weaker than he has in the past."

"Now, will Trump back getting Cawthorn over the edge into the 30% territory that he needs to get through his primary without having to go into a runoff? Unclear at this point," he continued. "It is true that Trump is still backing him, but Trump also kind of sees where the wind is blowing and if Cawthorn looks like he's going down, I'm sure that the former president won't hesitate to cut him loose."

