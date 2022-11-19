MAGA musician threatened to execute Trump fact-checkers for 'defamation and slander': report

An overly-enthusiastic devotee of Donald Trump is facing a lengthy sentence in federal prison for threatening to murder journalists who fact-check the former president and then also threatening the FBI for investigating him.

"North Carolina insurance salesman and semi-pro musician Stephen Jike Williams, who performs simply as Jike Williams, allegedly vowed to execute fact-checkers for the 'defamation and slander' of the ex-president," The Daily Beast reported. "When the FBI showed up at his door, Williams threatened the life of a female agent assigned to investigate, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast."

After a visit from authorities, Williams reportedly posted a TikTok video titled, "f*ck the FBI."

"Williams, 42, is now charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmission of interstate threats," The Beast reported. "The complaint against him, which was unsealed Friday in North Carolina federal court, says that Williams was incensed over, variously, the 2020 'stolen' election, vaccine mandates, his TikTok account getting suspended, and liberals pushing 'anti-Trump propaganda.'"

Trump has been repeatedly fact-checked, but has continued to push his lies about election fraud in the 2020 election that was won by Joe Biden.

During the four years he was in office, The Washington Post documented 30,573 false or misleading claims. When Trump announced his 2024 campaign on Tuesday, he once again sent fact-checkers into overdrive.

The criminal complaint obtained by The Beast documents the TikTok video Williams reportedly posted where he describes the FBI as "enemy combatants."

“I’m not playing with the f*cking FBI,” Williams allegedly said. “They’ve been put on f*cking notice, if you step back foot on my f*cking property, I ain’t gonna sit there and talk to you. I’m going to bust your fucking head open with fucking .308 [Winchesters], man. I’m going to kill every single one of you, stack you up in your cars, and drive you back to headquarters and finish the f*cking job… They are absolutely out of control. Stand up to 'em, fight 'em, shoot 'em on sight.”

